DATx Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC, Kucoin and HADAX. DATx has a total market capitalization of $978,346.00 and approximately $384,631.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00198454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.01195667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021507 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Rfinex, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

