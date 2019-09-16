Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Shares Down 5.5%

Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), 179,580 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.80.

Deltex Medical Group Company Profile (LON:DEMG)

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

