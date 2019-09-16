DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €13.00 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.68 ($13.58).

ETR DIC traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €11.14 ($12.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.34. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a twelve month high of €12.52 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

