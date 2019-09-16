DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up 1.3% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.3% in the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,238,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159 over the last ninety days. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.