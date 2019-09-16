Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,971 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Domtar worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Domtar by 28.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 969,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 959,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 35.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,102. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

