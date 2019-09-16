DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

DSPG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 129,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $252,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,231.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DSP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

