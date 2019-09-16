EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $176,282.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.04594474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

