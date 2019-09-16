Edgeless (EDG) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $4,209.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00198851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.01193621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, Livecoin, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

