Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,116,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 2,255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,541 shares of company stock worth $38,060,211. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.39. 217,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

