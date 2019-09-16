Emercoin Trading Down 15.9% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $11,807.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,459,088 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

