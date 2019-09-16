Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Okumus Fund Management Ltd.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,441,502 shares during the quarter. Endurance International Group makes up 17.7% of Okumus Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owned 9.95% of Endurance International Group worth $69,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 228,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGI traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.09 million, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

