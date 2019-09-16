Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENOG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

LON ENOG opened at GBX 950 ($12.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,022.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 864.76. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 531 ($6.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 1,262,753 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.41), for a total transaction of £11,996,153.50 ($15,675,099.31).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.