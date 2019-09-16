Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 971,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the previous session’s volume of 127,687 shares.The stock last traded at $0.24 and had previously closed at $0.21.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 7.87% of Enservco worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

