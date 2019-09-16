Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce sales of $8.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.95 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $34.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.09 billion to $36.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.80 billion to $41.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $116,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $439,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 431.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 119,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.53. 5,281,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

