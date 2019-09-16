EOS (EOS) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $2.01 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00039533 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, EXX, OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,693,783 coins and its circulating supply is 931,993,772 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Koinex, COSS, Bithumb, Tidex, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Huobi, BigONE, CoinTiger, CoinEx, DragonEX, Kuna, Exrates, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, LBank, BtcTrade.im, Rfinex, WazirX, IDCM, YoBit, BitFlip, Zebpay, C2CX, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, Ovis, ABCC, OKEx, Fatbtc, Kucoin, OEX, Tidebit, IDAX, TOPBTC, Coinone, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Bibox, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Kraken, Coinbe, BCEX, Bilaxy, Mercatox, Upbit, Coinrail, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, Binance, Bitbns, BitMart, EXX, Liqui, Exmo, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, CPDAX, Coindeal, Poloniex, CoinBene, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.