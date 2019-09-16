Espers Hits Market Capitalization of $574,325.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $574,325.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00903410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00213887 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

