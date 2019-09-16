Ether Kingdoms Token Market Capitalization Tops $30,135.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $30,135.00 and $16,672.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,178,268 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

