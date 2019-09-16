Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,051,000 after buying an additional 539,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,616,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after buying an additional 212,498 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 276,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,181,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,961. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

