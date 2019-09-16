Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

EVT opened at €20.89 ($24.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.81. Evotec has a twelve month low of €15.00 ($17.44) and a twelve month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

