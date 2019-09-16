ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) PT Set at $12.00 by B. Riley

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given a $12.00 price target by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

XONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. ExOne has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $147.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). ExOne had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ExOne during the second quarter worth $145,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExOne by 9.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 192,374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ExOne by 87.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ExOne by 32,447.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 706,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExOne during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

