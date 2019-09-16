Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 125,600 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $23,524,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $23,560,048.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $23,605,264.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $23,553,768.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $23,398,024.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.70, for a total value of $23,198,320.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total value of $21,258,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $21,453,240.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $1,272,036.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $23,406,816.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,375 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $22,606,333.75.

FB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.22. 7,302,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,320,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $534.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $5,196,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

