FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.75.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,229. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.38. 11,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,974. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

