Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), 99,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Falanx Group Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

