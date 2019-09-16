FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 4.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in FedEx by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $173.60. 1,274,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.