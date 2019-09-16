Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,487,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 1,400,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 257,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.52. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

