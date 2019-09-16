Financial Contrast: Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.04 billion 2.30 $41.60 million $0.42 57.14 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantica Yield has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield -0.68% -0.40% -0.07% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlantica Yield and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Biotricity.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Biotricity does not pay a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out 381.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

