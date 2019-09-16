Financial Review: Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Bull has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Bull and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Bull and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $7.89 million 1.03 -$3.43 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $3.39 million 0.87 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -57.98% -42.90% -26.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Bull beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

