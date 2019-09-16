First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $480.72 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $355.18 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.22 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $214,782.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hoppe purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $427.00 per share, with a total value of $34,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280 shares in the company, valued at $119,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $103,350 and have sold 60,000 shares valued at $27,345,123. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

