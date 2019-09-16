First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 30.26%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

