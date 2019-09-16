First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $18.37. First National shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 106 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

