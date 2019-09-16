First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.44, 108 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after buying an additional 57,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXD)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

