First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.37, approximately 3,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM)

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

