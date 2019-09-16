FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47, approximately 12,391 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 410,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000.

