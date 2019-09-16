Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Trimmed by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for about 12.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $49,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,974. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

