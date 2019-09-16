Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 385.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,010 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. 88,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,654. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

