Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.39

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.39 and traded as high as $61.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $909.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

