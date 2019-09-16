Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 125,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 48,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

