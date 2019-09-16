Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) were up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 1,879,004 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,450,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 21.42%. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Frontier Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Frontier Communications by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Frontier Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

