Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Gaia news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,277.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Insiders have acquired 278,379 shares of company stock worth $2,369,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 121.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 393,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $975,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $8.87. 149,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

