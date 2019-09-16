Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.90

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.90 and traded as low as $33.00. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 1,462 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GZPFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

