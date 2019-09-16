GBST (ASX:GBT) Trading Down 0.3%

GBST Holdings Limited (ASX:GBT)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.82 ($2.71) and last traded at A$3.83 ($2.72), approximately 576,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.84 ($2.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48.

In other news, insider Robert De Dominicis 462,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th.

About GBST (ASX:GBT)

GBST Holdings Limited provides custom technology solutions for the financial service sector in Australia, the United Kingdom, North America, and Asia. The company offers GBST Syn~ shares and derivatives platforms, which are used as middle-office and back-office equities and derivatives system; and Emu Design to provide independent financial data and digital agency services for interactive Website design, development, hosting, e-commerce platforms, and mobile and social networking solutions.

