GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Set at $57.00 by Guggenheim

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) has been given a $57.00 price objective by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 525,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,293. GDS has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

