General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,092,888. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

