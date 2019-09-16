Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697,272 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,947,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 270,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,608,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of GNW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 104,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,747. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

