Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 95,121 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,330 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 385,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 351,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.49. 7,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.