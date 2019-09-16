Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.34. 226,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 3,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

