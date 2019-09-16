GPU Coin (GPU) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.