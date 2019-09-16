Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned about 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

