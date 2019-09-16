Guggenheim Analysts Give CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) a $119.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.91. 267,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.89. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,182.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,385 shares of company stock worth $90,114,133 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

