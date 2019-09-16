Guggenheim Analysts Give QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) a $54.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

